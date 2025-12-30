Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,39,240, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,57,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,39,240, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,57,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,240 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,42,030 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,390.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,30,190 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,790. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,57,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,80,900. US silver retreated after touching a record peak above $80 an ounce on Monday while gold slipped from levels close to ‍historic highs as investors booked ​profits and a market perception of reduced geopolitical risks curbed safe-haven buying.