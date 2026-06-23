Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,46,520; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,46,520, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,34,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,520 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,48,360 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,670.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,34,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,990 in Chennai. ALSO READ: RBI's gold stock remains unchanged for the eighth consecutive week In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,460. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900. US gold prices were steady on Tuesday as investors assessed US-Iran peace talks, while rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December weighed on the metal.