Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,46,520; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,46,520, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,34,310.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,520 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,48,360 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,670.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,34,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,990 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,460.