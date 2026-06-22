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RBI's gold stock remains unchanged for the eighth consecutive week

The stock had increased from 880.34 metric tonnes in the week ended March 20 to 880.52 metric tonnes in the week ended April 3. The physical stock of gold has remained unchanged since then

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| Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India's gold stock remained unchanged for the eighth consecutive week at 880.52 metric tonnes as of the week ended May 29, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin.
 
The stock had increased from 880.34 metric tonnes in the week ended March 20 to 880.52 metric tonnes in the week ended April 3. The physical stock of gold has remained unchanged since then.
 
The latest data from the RBI showed that India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $671.63 billion in the week ended June 12. The gold reserves component of the total reserves stood at $103.82 billion.
 
 

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Topics : RBI Gold Reserve Bank

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

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