Oil prices fall as tankers resume transit through Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices fell on Friday on the prospect of more supply returning to the market after oil tankers began ​to move through the Strait of Hormuz following the ​signing of the US-Iran interim peace deal.

Brent crude futures fell 54 cents, or ‌0.68 per cent, to $78.31 a barrel as of 0146 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 46 cents, or 0.60 per cent, to $76.14 a barrel. The front-month July contract expires on Monday. The more actively traded August contract was at $75.06 a barrel, down 79 cents.

Both benchmarks touched their lowest since early March on Thursday as several tankers, including three Saudi-flagged vessels with 6 million barrels of crude onboard, sailed through the strait hours after US President Donald Trump signed a deal with Iran to end their war.

Analysts expect the deal to release more ‌than 85 million barrels of oil stranded in West Asia into global markets. The agreement also includes the lifting of US sanctions on Iranian oil, which would add more supply. "Traders are still waiting for hard evidence that tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is actually normalising before committing to the next leg lower," KCM Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said. "Until those ships start moving ​consistently again, scepticism lingers and keeps a lid on the downside." Prior to the war, roughly one-fifth ‌of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas transited through the strait, and analysts have suggested trade could return to normal in the coming months ​if ‌the US-Iran deal holds.