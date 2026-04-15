Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,940; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,940, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,940 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,140 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,210 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya likely to keep its shine under gold's costly glare In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,260. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100. US gold prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, hovering near a one-week high as investors held back from major bets while awaiting clarity on US-Iran peace talks.