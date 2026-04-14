Jewellers expect strong Akshaya Tritiya sales despite elevated gold prices

For jewellery retailers, sales are already showing positive movement, despite the elevated gold prices. This follows a stark fall in gold prices during the West Asia war.

“We anticipate strong double-digit growth this Akshaya Tritiya, driven by positive festive sentiment and a rise in planned purchases, further supported by our Treasure Chest programme,” said Saumen Bhaumik, managing director (MD) at CaratLane, adding that the brand is seeing a barbell trend.

“While a large segment is opting for lighter, accessible pieces, another significant chunk of high-spenders is investing in high-value jewellery like solitaire sets,” Bhaumik added.

The occasion falling on a two-day weekend is also helping sales.

“We are anticipating considerable traction this Akshaya Tritiya, particularly because the festival spans both Sunday and Monday, and coincides with the commencement of the wedding season. We have registered a significant volume of pre-bookings and daily inquiries at our showrooms and expect a strong uptick across both high-value bridal jewellery and traditional 'shagun' purchases,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, managing director at Kalyan Jewellers.

The chain’s tie-up with quick commerce platforms has also helped the sale of gold coins ahead of the festival.

“Gold coins remain a perennial favourite for 'shagun', and their popularity is being further driven by the convenience of marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms like Instamart for last-minute purchases,” Kalyanaraman added.

Retail spaces are also witnessing robust footfall in the wake of the occasion.

“For organised retail destinations like ours, the festival consistently translates into a strong surge in footfall, with jewellery emerging as one of the most sought-after categories. This year, despite elevated gold prices, consumer intent remains robust. We have curated dedicated jewellery zones across our key malls to elevate the experience for shoppers,” said Jayen Naik, president, operations at Nexus Select Malls.

While the festival is traditionally associated with buying gold, it is expanding into a jewellery-buying occasion, including studded diamond jewellery.

“Akshaya Tritiya has traditionally been a gold-led occasion; however, it is increasingly evolving into a broader jewellery-buying moment. Younger consumers, particularly GenZ and millennials, who contribute nearly 86 per cent of the market, are expected to play a key role in driving this demand,” said Toranj Mehta, vice president, marketing at De Beers.

At Kalyan Jewellers, too, gemstone and diamond-studded jewellery is witnessing a strong uptake.

“Consumers are showing a clear preference for lightweight gold, diamond and platinum jewellery for daily wear, with strong interest across categories. We are also seeing early traction from wedding buyers and men’s jewellery is also gaining encouraging momentum. Overall, we are seeing a growth trend of approximately 15–20 per cent compared to the same period last year,” said Suvankar Sen, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, Senco Gold.

While demand remains positive, chains are further stimulating retail sentiment with discounts.

At CaratLane, a special festive offer includes 50 per cent off on making charges, along with an additional flat 15 per cent off on diamond prices across all diamond jewellery designs.

At Kalyan Jewellers, too, making charges are up to 50 per cent off.