Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,600; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,000

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,600, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,85,000.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,550.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,600 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,310 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,750.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,550, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,200 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Amid gold-silver volatility, book partial profits in rallies to cut risks In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,700. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,85,000. US Gold and silver extended losses on Saturday as a global rout in tech equities and a stronger US dollar wiped out most gains made by the metals during a brief rebound earlier this week. Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at $4,735.99 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, after a near 4 per cent drop on Thursday. US gold futures for April delivery fell 2.8 per cent to $4,752.40 per ounce.