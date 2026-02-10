Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,57,920; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,57,920; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,760

gold, gold prices, spot gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,070
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 7:12 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,00,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,760.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,920 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,59,830 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,070.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,760, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,46,510 in Chennai.
               
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,910. 
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,00,100.
    
US gold and silver fell on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains, as the dollar edged higher from a more than one-week low, while investors awaited key US jobs and inflation data due later this week to gauge the interest rate trajectory.
 
Spot gold fell 1 per cent to $5,016.56 per ounce by 0055 GMT. The metal gained 2 per cent on Monday, as the dollar weakened to a more than one-week low. It had scaled a record high of $5,594.82 per ounce on January 29.
 
US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.8 per cent to $5,041.60 per ounce. 
Spot silver was down 2.5 per cent at $81.31/oz, after rising nearly 7 per cent in the previous session. It had hit an all-time high of $121.64 on January 29. 
 
Spot platinum shed 1.6 per cent to $2,088.71 per ounce, while palladium lost 1.7 per cent to $1,710.68.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Oil, HPCL buy 2 million barrels Venezuelan oil from Trafigura

Gold holds the ground as traders track US inflation data: Analysts

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,600; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,000

India gold premiums drops sharply; China demand up ahead of Lunar New Year

Gold, silver extend losses amid global tech rout, firmer US dollar

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story