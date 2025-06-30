Silver may outshine gold in H2 2025; oil to remain volatile: Analysts

Gold, Silver prices outlook 2025: Escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, worries over global growth on the back of the US’ looming reciprocal tariffs, and friction between the US and China made gold and silver the best asset classes in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1 CY25). While gold has outperformed silver in the first half, analysts see the latter outshining gold in the remaining part of CY-2025.

Thus far in 2025, silver prices have rallied 24.5 per cent in the global markets driven by their safe-haven trait, coupled with growing demand from industries like