Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,850.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,000.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,610. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,760. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,100. US gold prices edged up to hit a near four-week high on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and rising uncertainty over the US-China trade deal boosted demand for the safe-haven asset.