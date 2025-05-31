Oil companies cut commercial LPG price by ₹24; new rate effective June 1

Oil companies have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹24, with the new rate taking effect from June 1. The revised retail price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is now ₹1,723.50.

Earlier this year, on April 1, the price of commercial cylinders was lowered by ₹41. Oil firms adjust LPG rates regularly based on international crude oil prices and market conditions.

There is no change in the cost of domestic LPG cylinders used for household cooking in this revision. Commercial LPG prices have seen a drop, but household cylinder rates remain stable.

LPG prices vary from one state to another due to differences in local taxes and transportation costs. Despite being a small cut, the reduction provides some economic relief to businesses across the country. Most LPG use is domestic In India, about 90 per cent of LPG is consumed for cooking in homes, while the remaining 10 per cent is used in commercial, industrial, and automotive sectors. In March, the central government had raised the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50. This move came after global crude oil prices rose following tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump.