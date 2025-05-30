Draft gold loan norms: Finance ministry proposes relief for 70% borrowers

The finance ministry has proposed relief from the stringent gold loan norms suggested by the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) last month — a move that could benefit around 60–70 per cent of borrowers.

In a social media post on Friday, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said it had reviewed the draft guidelines under the direction of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and recommended that small gold loan borrowers not be adversely impacted. The ministry suggested that borrowers availing loans below ₹2 lakh be exempt from the proposed rules.

