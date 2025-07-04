Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,340; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,11,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,340; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,11,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,060


In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,210. (File Photo)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,11,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,490.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,060.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,210.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,11,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,21,100.   
 
  US Gold edged up, poised for a weekly gain as US President Donald Trump's tax-cut and spending bill passed in Congress, raising fiscal concerns.
 
Trump's tax-cut legislation cleared its final hurdle in the US Congress on Thursday, which will fund his immigration crackdown, make his 2017 tax cuts permanent and deliver new tax breaks that he promised during his 2024 campaign.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,329.67 per ounce, as of 0221 GMT. Bullion is up 1.7 per cent this week.
 
US gold futures inched down 0.1 per cent at $3,339.30.
 
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $36.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,376.67 and palladium fell 0.6 per cent to $1,130.60.
  
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

