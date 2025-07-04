Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,340; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,11,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,11,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,060.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,210. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,11,100. ALSO READ: Gold bonds maturing in July delivering over 200% returns: Check details The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,21,100. US Gold edged up, poised for a weekly gain as US President Donald Trump's tax-cut and spending bill passed in Congress, raising fiscal concerns. Trump's tax-cut legislation cleared its final hurdle in the US Congress on Thursday, which will fund his immigration crackdown, make his 2017 tax cuts permanent and deliver new tax breaks that he promised during his 2024 campaign.