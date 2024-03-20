Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,340, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 77,400

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 60,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,340.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,490, Rs 66,340, and Rs 66,940, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,960, Rs 60,810, and Rs 61,360, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,400.

US Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,159.50 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. US gold futures also edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,162.60.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.48 per cent to 837.35 tons on Tuesday from 833.32 tons in the prior session.

Swiss gold exports in February fell month-on-month, coming off an eight-year high that was powered by demand ahead of China's Lunar New Year holiday, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent to $24.94 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $891.50 and palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $991.43.