Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,170, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,100

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,170, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 63,410

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,170, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,100
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,560, Rs 63,410, and Rs 64,140, respectively.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 8:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 69,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 63,410.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,170.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,320, Rs 69,170, and Rs 69,970, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,410.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,560, Rs 63,410, and Rs 64,140, respectively.

More From This Section

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 69,810, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 84,400

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 68,720, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 88,400

Gold industry seeks One Nation, One Rate policy, beginning from East India

Crude oil strategy for Budget 2024 day: WTI eyes breakout, next target: $82

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,850, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 87,400


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Pune at Rs 85,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,600.

US gold struggled for momentum on Tuesday as investors looked for more cues on when the US central bank will cut interest rates from this week's policy meeting and data releases.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,380.31 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $2,377.30.

Platinum was flat at $948.55 and palladium dipped 0.7 per cent to $897.50.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold tumbles Rs 950, silver dips Rs 4,500 on weak demand from jewellers

Why is China turning its back to gold jewellery? Chris Wood explains

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 68,990, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 84,400

After paints, Aditya Birla group forays into Rs 6.7 trn jewellery retail

Cut in gold import duty will curb smuggling, boost jewellery exports: Goyal

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silver

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story