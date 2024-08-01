Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,830, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 69,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,600.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,010. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,830.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,980, Rs 69,830, and Rs 70,050, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,010.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,160, Rs 64,010, and Rs 64,210, respectively.

More From This Section

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 86,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,100.

US gold prices hovered near a two-week high on Thursday as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell held interest rates steady but opened the door to cutting rates as early as September.

Spot gold was steady at $2,446.68 per ounce, as of 0020 GMT, but hovered near its highest level since July 18 hit in the previous session. US gold futures climbed 0.7 per cent to $2,491.30.

Spot silver was flat at $29.05 per ounce, platinum steadied at $976.17 and palladium edged 0.4 per cent higher to $929.

(With inputs from Reuters)