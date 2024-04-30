Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,590

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:56 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 83,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,540.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,740, Rs 72,590, and Rs 73,520, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,540.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,690, Rs 66,540, and Rs 67,390, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 83,900.

US gold prices were steady on Tuesday and set for a third straight monthly gain, as market participants awaited the Federal Reserve policy decision and non-farm payrolls data due later this week for interest rate cues.

Markets are focusing on the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting later in the day and the non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. The Fed is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent at the meeting.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,334.92 per ounce as of 0124 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.5 per cent at $2,346.00 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $27.09 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent at $952.45, while palladium lost 0.2 per cent to $972.68.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

