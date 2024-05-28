Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,720, silver up Rs 100 at Rs 93,100

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,720, silver up Rs 100 at Rs 93,100

The price of 22-carat gold also went up Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,660

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,720
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 7:42 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also went up Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,720.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,870, Rs 72,720, and Rs 73,320, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,660.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,810, Rs 66,660, and Rs 67,210, respectively.

US gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of key US inflation data, which could provide more insight into the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,351.39 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT, after climbing 1 per cent in the previous session.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $31.81 per ounce, platinum was up 0.2 per cent at $1,056.15 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $992.50.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

