Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,880, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:37 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,100.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,030, Rs 72,880, and Rs 73,590, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,960, Rs 66,810, and Rs 67,460, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,600.

US gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, while investors focussed on the US non-farm payrolls report due later in the week for more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate-cut plans.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,326.08 per ounce, as of 0122 GMT, after a 1 per cent loss on Tuesday. US gold futures edged down 0.1 per cent to $2,345.80.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $29.46 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1 per cent at $987.75.35 and palladium lost 0.4 per cent to $911.65.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

