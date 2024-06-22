Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,260, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,100.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,410, Rs 73,260, and Rs 73,980, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,310, Rs 67,160, and Rs 67,810, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 94,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,600.

US Gold prices dropped more than 1 per cent on Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and higher bond yields after data showed strong US business activity, while auto-catalyst metal palladium jumped to a one-month high.

Spot gold was down 1.7 per cent at $2,319.95 per ounce as of 01:47 p.m. ET (1747 GMT). US gold futures settled 1.6 per cent lower to $2,331.20.

Elsewhere, platinum was up 1.8 per cent at $995.78 per ounce, while silver fell 3.7 per cent to $29.57, but both metals were heading for a weekly gain.