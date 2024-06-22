Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,260, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,260, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,160

Gold, Gold bars, gold price
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,310, Rs 67,160, and Rs 67,810, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 8:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,160.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,410, Rs 73,260, and Rs 73,980, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,310, Rs 67,160, and Rs 67,810, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 94,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,600.

US Gold prices dropped more than 1 per cent on Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and higher bond yields after data showed strong US business activity, while auto-catalyst metal palladium jumped to a one-month high.

Spot gold was down 1.7 per cent at $2,319.95 per ounce as of 01:47 p.m. ET (1747 GMT). US gold futures settled 1.6 per cent lower to $2,331.20.

Elsewhere, platinum was up 1.8 per cent at $995.78 per ounce, while silver fell 3.7 per cent to $29.57, but both metals were heading for a weekly gain.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

China asks Visa, Mastercard to reduce bank card transaction fees: Report

Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 92,600/kg

WTI crude oil to stay rangebound within $78-$83; check strategy for June 20

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72, 210

Gold slips Rs 10, silver gains Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,210

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilver PricesSilvergold and silver pricesGold and silver

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story