Gold slips Rs 10, silver gains Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,210

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat The price of 24-carat gold went down by Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, went up Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,210.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,460, Rs 72,210, and Rs 73,050, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,190.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,340, Rs 66,190, and Rs 66,960, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,100.

US Gold prices were steady on Wednesday after softer-than-expected US retail sales data reinforced bets of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts.

More central banks plan to add to their gold reserves within a year and more of them expect others to do so as well, due to macroeconomic and political uncertainty despite high prices for the precious metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in its annual survey.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,327.76 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent lower to $2,342.00.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $29.40 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4 per cent at $968.59 and palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $887.67.





(With inputs from Reuters)