Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 92,600/kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,600.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,450.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,660, Rs 72,450, and Rs 73,000, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,410.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,560, Rs 66,410, and Rs 67,010, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 92,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,200.



US gold prices were flat on Friday but were on track for their second straight weekly gain as weak economic data from the US boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this year.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,358.31 per ounce, as of 0139 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent higher to $2,372.90. Prices hit a two-week high on Thursday, its highest level since June 7.



Bullion gained 1.2 per cent so far for the week.



Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $30.56 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3 per cent at $981.00 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $926.00.



(with inputs from Reuters)