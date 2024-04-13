Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,320, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,320.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,470, Rs 73,320, and Rs 74,250, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,210.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,360, Rs 67,210, and Rs 68,060, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 86,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 90,100.

US gold prices rose above $2,400 per ounce to an all-time high on Friday, heading for their fourth week of gains, as growing tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven assets.

Spot gold eased 0.8 per cent to $2,353.35 per ounce as of 1:40 p.m. ET (1740 GMT), taking a breather after hitting a record high of $2,419.79. Prices were up around 1% for the week.

US gold futures settled 0.1 per cent higher at $2,374.1.

Spot silver fell 1 per cent to $28.21 per ounce, after touching its highest level since early 2021. Platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $985.65 and palladium firmed 0.9 per cent to $1,055.62.

All three metals were poised for weekly gains.

(With inputs from Reuters)