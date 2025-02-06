Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,250, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 99,600

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,060

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,210.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:25 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,250 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,250.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,400.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,060.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,210.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 99,600. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,100.
 
US gold prices inched higher on Thursday to hover near an all-time high hit in the last session, as Sino-US tariff war concerns boosted safe-haven demand, while investors awaited the payrolls data for clues about the health of the world's largest economy.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,867.79 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,882.16 in the previous session.
 
US gold futures shed 0.2 per cent to $2,887.10.
 
Spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $32.35 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2 per cent higher to $981.81, and palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $990.66.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

