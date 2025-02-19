Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,960; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,960; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,710

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,110.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,960 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,710.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,960.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,110.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,710.

Also Read

Gold rush: Why JPMorgan, HSBC are pulling bullion from Bank of England

Premium

Gold takes the crown as equities stumble on a shaky throne, shows data

Premium

Gold scaling new peaks: Book profit if weight in portfolio exceeds 15%

Praveen Singh of Mirae Asset Sharekhan suggests 'buy on dips' for gold

Gold price hits $2,900 today, up 11% in 2025; will the rally continue?

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,860.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.
 
US gold held steady near a record high on Wednesday, with investors closely watching US President Donald Trump's tariff strategies that have intensified worries of a global trade war while awaiting the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes.
 
Spot gold held steady at $2,932.35 an ounce, as of 0019 GMT, moving closer to a record high of $2,942.70 it hit last week.
 
Spot silver rose 0.11 per cent to $32.90 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.7 per cent to $980.60, and palladium eased 0.4 per cent to $983.48.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold rises as uncertainties around Trump tariffs fuel safe haven flows

Gold prices rise Rs 300 to Rs 88,500 per 10 gm, silver climbs Rs 800

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,630; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold imports jump 40.79% to $2.68 bn in Jan on increase in demand

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 86,060

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesSilverbullion

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story