Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,960; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,960 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,710.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,110.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,710.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,860.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.

US gold held steady near a record high on Wednesday, with investors closely watching US President Donald Trump's tariff strategies that have intensified worries of a global trade war while awaiting the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes.

Spot gold held steady at $2,932.35 an ounce, as of 0019 GMT, moving closer to a record high of $2,942.70 it hit last week.

Spot silver rose 0.11 per cent to $32.90 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.7 per cent to $980.60, and palladium eased 0.4 per cent to $983.48.

(With inputs from Reuters)