Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 86,060

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 7:36 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,060 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 78,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,060.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,210.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 78,890.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,040.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Monday after falling more than 1 per cent in the previous session as market participants awaited more insights on US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff plans, which could heighten global trade tensions.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,885.95 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. Bullion has hit a record peak of $2,942.70 on February 11.
 
In other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $32.08 an ounce, after hitting its highest level since October 31, 2024 on Friday, latching on to factors that drove gold to successive record highs, with some analysts suggesting investors in the metal may aim to challenge a 10-year high.
 
Platinum was up 0.3 per cent at $982.55 and palladium climbed 1.3 per cent to $974.08.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

