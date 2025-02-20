Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,660; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 87,660.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,810.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,360.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,460.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.

US gold prices slipped after hitting a record high earlier on Wednesday as the dollar rose, while US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats kept investors on edge.

Spot gold lost 0.2 per cent to $2,928.49 per ounce as of 2:19 p.m. ET (19:19 GMT). Bullion surged to an all-time high of $2,946.85/oz earlier in the session.

US gold futures settled 0.4 per cent lower at $2,936.10.

Among other metals, spot silver, used in electrical components, shed 0.4 per cent to $32.74 an ounce, aiming to challenge a 10-year high. Platinum declined 1.7 per cent to $970.45 and palladium eased 1.6 per cent to $971.47.

(With inputs from Reuters)