Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,660; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,660; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,360

Gold
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 87,660.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,360.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 87,660.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,810.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,360.

Also Read

Amid strong global trends, gold jumps to all-time high of Rs 89,400

Here's how to trade Gold on February 19; Check support, target and more

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,960; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold rises as uncertainties around Trump tariffs fuel safe haven flows

Gold prices rise Rs 300 to Rs 88,500 per 10 gm, silver climbs Rs 800

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,460.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.
 
US gold prices slipped after hitting a record high earlier on Wednesday as the dollar rose, while US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats kept investors on edge.
 
Spot gold lost 0.2 per cent to $2,928.49 per ounce as of 2:19 p.m. ET (19:19 GMT). Bullion surged to an all-time high of $2,946.85/oz earlier in the session.
 
US gold futures settled 0.4 per cent lower at $2,936.10.
 
Among other metals, spot silver, used in electrical components, shed 0.4 per cent to $32.74 an ounce, aiming to challenge a 10-year high. Platinum declined 1.7 per cent to $970.45 and palladium eased 1.6 per cent to $971.47.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump's tariff threats pave way to safe-haven gold's all-time high

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,630; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold imports jump 40.79% to $2.68 bn in Jan on increase in demand

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 86,060

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver dips Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 87,060

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story