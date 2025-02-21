Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,050; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,710

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 88,200.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 88,050 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,710.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 87,660.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 88,200.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,710.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,860.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed on Friday but remained on track for an eighth successive weekly gain, driven by concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans, which could spark trade wars and stoke inflation.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to $2,941.25 an ounce, as of 0018 GMT. Bullion rose about 2 per cent so far this week and scaled an all-time high of $2,954.69 on Thursday.
 
Spot silver was steady at $32.93 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $976.42, and palladium firmed 0.4 per cent to $981.29.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

