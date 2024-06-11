Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 71,660, silver rises Rs 100 at Rs 91,800

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 71,660, silver rises Rs 100 at Rs 91,800

The price of 22-carat gold dipped by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,690

gold price
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,660.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 7:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,660, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,800.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,690.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,660.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,810, Rs 71,660, and Rs 72,320, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,840, Rs 65,690, and Rs 66,290, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,800.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,300.

US gold inched lower on Tuesday as investors awaited US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy announcement later in the week, after a stronger-than-expected payrolls report on Friday.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,306.38 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,323.00.

Spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $29.56 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $966.85 and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $903.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

IMD issues 'red alert' for North India, 'yellow' alert for Ladakh, Himachal

Australia to grow more yellow chana after India removes 40% import duty

Gold, silver prices remain stable, yellow metal selling at Rs 63,870/10g

Gold, silver prices remain stable; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,510/10g

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver up Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 64,860

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,660, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,760, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 96,100

Crude oil pares weekly loss as Opec+ says it can cancel supply hike

Soft US jobs data may push Gold to Rs 74000; check today's trading strategy

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,430, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 93,600

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gold Silvergold and silver pricesgold silver pricesGold PricesSilver PricesIndian gold demandSilver demandgold silver demandGold and silverBullion industry

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story