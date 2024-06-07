Home / Markets / Commodities / Crude oil pares weekly loss as Opec+ says it can cancel supply hike

Crude oil pares weekly loss as Opec+ says it can cancel supply hike

Brent crude futures were trading near $80 a barrel, rebounding from the four-month low struck on Monday after Saudi Arabia and its partners outlined planes to gradually resume production

Crude oil
Oil has trended lower since early April in part due to concerns over the demand outlook. Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Yongchang Chin and Grant Smith


Oil futures pared a weekly loss after some members of Opec+ signaled that a plan to revive halted supplies may yet be canceled. 
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brent crude futures were trading near $80 a barrel, rebounding from the four-month low struck on Monday after Saudi Arabia and its partners outlined planes to gradually resume production. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman led ministers on Thursday in reiterating that the hike is contingent on market conditions. 




“Opec+ members set about a charm offensive yesterday with the big guns of the pact deployed in a show of unison,” said John Evans, an analyst at brokers PVM Oil Associates Ltd. The “intervention showed decent success as it was very well timed.”

The plan has drawn a mixed reaction from Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase & Co. expressed doubt over its bearish effect because many members are already pumping above their assigned quotas, while Citigroup Inc. predicts full cuts will be maintained into next year.

Oil has trended lower since early April in part due to concerns over the demand outlook. However, geopolitical risks surrounding the war in Ukraine and the Middle East continue to simmer, which could spur further price gains.

Also Read

IND vs ENG: England's highest successful run chase in Test histrory & India

Punjab to Rajasthan: Highest successful run-chase in IPL, T20 cricket

Opec+ producers could extend oil cuts, formal talks yet to start: Report

Lenders request RBI approval to sell Jaiprakash Associates loan to NARCL

JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3 bn for deposit insurance fund

Soft US jobs data may push Gold to Rs 74000; check today's trading strategy

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,430, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 93,600

WTI, Brent crude oil prices enter 'oversold' zone; check levels for June 6

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,880, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Crude Oilcommodities

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story