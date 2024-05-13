Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,350, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 86,900

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,350, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 86,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,240

gold price
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,350.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 8:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,350, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also slipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,240.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,350.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,500, Rs 73,350, and Rs 73,630, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,390, Rs 67,240, and Rs 67,490, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 86,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 90,400.

US gold prices edged higher on Monday, as weak US employment figures boosted bets of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,361.69 per ounce, as of 0021 GMT. Bullion prices hit a more than two-week high on Friday.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $28.20 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $991.53 and palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $971.71.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,700, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,800

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,150, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,300

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,260, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 84,900

Leading refiner, that brings in up to 20% gold, starts trading on India INX

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,100

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilvergold silver pricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesGold jewelleryFuture Market NetworksIndia gold demandgold silver demand

First Published: May 13 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story