Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,470, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,470.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,620.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,090.

ALSO READ: Equity MF schemes may soon be allowed to dabble in gold and silver In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,240. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,900. US gold prices Gold prices slipped on Friday, weighed down by a stronger US dollar and signs of progress in US-EU trade negotiations that dented safe-haven demand. Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent at $3,343.69 per ounce by 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $3,345.20.