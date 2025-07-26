Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,470, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,470, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,090.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,470.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,620.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,090.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,240. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,900.
 
US gold prices Gold prices slipped on Friday, weighed down by a stronger US dollar and signs of progress in US-EU trade negotiations that dented safe-haven demand.
 
Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent at $3,343.69 per ounce by 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $3,345.20. 
Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $38.91 per ounce, but was still on track for a weekly gain of about 2 per cent. Platinum was 1.6 per cent lower at $1,385.20, while palladium rose 0.2 per cent at $1,229.94.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

