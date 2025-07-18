Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,340; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,13,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,060. ALSO READ: Sebi proposes linking gold, silver ETFs to spot prices on domestic exchange In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,13,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,23,900. US gold was flat in early Asian trade on Friday, heading for a weekly fall, weighed down by an overall stronger dollar and solid US economic data.