Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,48,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,850, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,850 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,50,540 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,000.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,37,990 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Major gold ETFs stop high-value inflows: Time to hold, buy or rebalance? In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,590. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900. US gold prices rebounded from a six-month low on Thursday on short-covering as investors awaited a key US inflation report that could shed more light on the Fed policy outlook.