Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,50,920; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,50,920; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,340

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,220 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 7:17 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,340. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,920 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,720 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,220.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,990 in Chennai. 
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,490.   
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900. 
 
US gold prices nudged lower on Monday, weighed down by inflation \worries that clouded the US monetary policy outlook, while markets awaited developments in US-Iran peace negotiations.
 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,599.45 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.7 per cent to $4,611.40. 
 
Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $75.38 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,991.85, and palladium was down 0.3 per cent at $1,519.66.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Pricesbullion

First Published: May 04 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

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