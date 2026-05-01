Oil prices rise over $1 as Iran conflict stalemate keeps Hormuz shut

Oil rose on Friday as efforts to resolve the Iran conflict have hit an impasse, ​with Tehran still blocking the Strait of Hormuz ​and the US Navy blocking exports of Iranian crude.

Brent crude futures ‌for July rose $1.19, or 1.08 per cent, to $111.59 a barrel by 0149 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate futures were up 39 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $105.46.

Both benchmarks have posted gains across four straight months, with Brent's June contract, which expired on Thursday, hitting $126.41 a barrel, the highest since March 2022.

Oil prices have been on the rise since the end of February when the US and Israel attacked Iran, resulting in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz ‌and the disruption of shipments of around one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply. Brent saw a 50 per cent rise in March alone.