Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,51,680; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,040.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,680 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,53,480 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,830.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,690 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,190. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. ALSO READ: Outflows from gold ETFs signal caution; how should investors respond? The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900. US gold prices steadied on Tuesday as traders assessed a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran and also ​watched out for signs of progress in the ​broader West Asia conflict, with concerns over inflation and interest rate ‌hikes in focus.