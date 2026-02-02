Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,570, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹3,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,60,570, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,570 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,540 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,720.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,47,340. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,49,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,19,900. US gold extended falls on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar, as investors gauged US President Donald Trump's Fed chair pick Kevin Warsh's approach to interest rate cuts, while silver recovered from â a more than three-week low hit on Friday.