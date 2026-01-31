Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,69,190; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹3,94,900

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,69,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,94,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,55,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,69,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,72,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,69,340.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,55,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,490 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,240. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,94,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹4,04,900. ALSO READ: Fastest ever Rs 1-lakh/kg rise for silver on MCX; hits Rs 4-lakh mark US gold fell on Saturday and was headed for its steepest daily fall since 1983 after US President Donald Trump announced his ‍choice for Fed chair, while silver ​slumped nearly 30 per cent and was poised for its worst day on record.

Spot gold dropped 9.5 per cent to $4,883.62 per ounce at 1:57 p.m. ET (1857 GMT) after prices climbed to a record peak of $5,594.82 on Thursday. US gold futures for February delivery settled 11.4 per cent lower at $4,745.10. The selloff, described by analysts as profit-taking, also pressured other precious metals. Among other precious metals, spot silver was down 27.7 per cent at $83.99 an ounce after dropping as low as $77.72. Prices were on track for their biggest daily drop on ‍record, ‌based on LSEG data ​available through 1982. The white metal hit a record high ‍of $121.64 on Thursday and has surged more than 17 per cent this month.