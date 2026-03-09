Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,63,630; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,63,630, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,630 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,64,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,790.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,49,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,50,490 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold outlook: Analyst holds mildly bearish stance; $5k make-or-break level In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. US gold fell more than 2 per cent on Monday as a stronger dollar weighed on greenback-priced bullion, while higher energy costs fuelled inflation concerns and further dimmed the prospects for near-term reductions in interest rates.