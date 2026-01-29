Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,67,090; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,80,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,67,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,80,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,53,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,67,090 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,70,300 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,67,240.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,53,160, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,56,110 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,310. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,80,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹4,00,100. US gold extended its blistering rally on Thursday to hit a record high just shy of $5,600 an ounce, as investors sought safety amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties, ‍while silver came within a whisker of breaching ​the $120 mark.