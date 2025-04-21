Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,570, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,900

Gold
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,570 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,570.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,720.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹89,440.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,590.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,900. 
 
US gold prices touched a record high on Monday as the dollar sank to a three-year low and trade war concerns between the United States and key trading partners stirred recession fears, making investors lean towards the safe-haven asset.
 
Spot gold advanced 1 per cent to $3,361.53 an ounce as of 0037 GMT. US gold futures firmed 1.4 per cent to $3,375.90.
 
Spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $32.63 an ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $969.20, while palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $959.20.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 
First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

