Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,700, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,700, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,400

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,890

Gold, Gold bars, gold price
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,040, Rs 63,890, and Rs 63,990, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 8:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 82,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,890.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,890.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,850, Rs 69,700, and Rs 79,810, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,890.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,040, Rs 63,890, and Rs 63,990, respectively.

More From This Section

How to trade WTI crude oil amid US recession, Iran-Israel war concerns?

Oil prices slide more than $2 as investors digest weak US job data

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 70,370, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,200

How to trade Gold ahead of US Fed outcome today? Check key levels here

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,830, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,600


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 82,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 87,400.

US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields firmed, while bets of a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve limited further losses.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,385.23 per ounce, as of 0155 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $2,425.50.

The dollar recovered ground, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders. While, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields edged higher.

Spot silver shed 0.2 per cent to $26.99 per ounce, platinum rose 0.31 per cent to $914.90 and palladium gained 0.13 per cent to $875.77.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian gold industry forms new body to foster consumer, govt confidence

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,570, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 85,800

Paris Olympics 2024: Gold, Sensex dazzle since Tokyo 2021 games, CLSA says

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,570, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 85,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 70,700, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,300

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silverFederal Reserve

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story