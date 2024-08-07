Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,700, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 82,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,890. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,890.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,850, Rs 69,700, and Rs 79,810, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,890.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,040, Rs 63,890, and Rs 63,990, respectively.

More From This Section

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 82,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 87,400.

US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields firmed, while bets of a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve limited further losses.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,385.23 per ounce, as of 0155 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $2,425.50.

The dollar recovered ground, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders. While, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields edged higher.

Spot silver shed 0.2 per cent to $26.99 per ounce, platinum rose 0.31 per cent to $914.90 and palladium gained 0.13 per cent to $875.77.

(With inputs from Reuters)