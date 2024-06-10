Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,660, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,660, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,690

gold price, gold share
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,660.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 8:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,660, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,690.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,660.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,810, Rs 71,660, and Rs 72,540, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,840, Rs 65,690, and Rs 66,490, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900.

US gold steadies after slide below key $2,300 level June 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday following a slide below the key $2,300 level in the previous session on stronger-than-expected US jobs data that doused expectations for an early interest rate cut this year.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,396.69 per ounce, as of 0146 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $2,313.60.

Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $29.48 per ounce, platinum was up about 1 per cent at $973.20 and palladium gained 1.1 per cent to $922.19.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,760, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 96,100

Crude oil pares weekly loss as Opec+ says it can cancel supply hike

Soft US jobs data may push Gold to Rs 74000; check today's trading strategy

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,430, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 93,600

WTI, Brent crude oil prices enter 'oversold' zone; check levels for June 6

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver pricesIndia gold demandSilver demandgold silver demandBullion industry

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story