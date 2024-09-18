How to trade Gold ahead of US Fed's policy move? Check trading strategy

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Data round-up: Retail sales, industrial production climb in August in the US;
Retail sales ex control group, more precise indicator to gauge consumer spending, matched the forecast of 0.30 per cent, while the July data was revised higher from 0.30 per cent to 0.40 per cent. Industrial production rose 0.90 per cent in August (forecast 0.20 per cent) as NAHB housing market Index (September) came in line with the forecast of 41.
Upcoming data and events: US FOMC monetary policy decision to be announced tonight at 11:30 PM IST is the most crucial decision for the markets as the Central bank is set to begin its easing cycle. Although economists forecast a 25-bps, markets are discounting a 50-bps rate cut possibility also. As reported in Wall Street Journal a few days back, the US Fed members are debating over whether to go for a 25 or 50 bps cut. This uncertainty is somewhat unusual as the Fed always believes in clear, well telegraphed decisions in its communications.
It is to be noted that probability of a 50-bps cut has not been affected by retail sales and industrial production data as it stands around 63%.
Apart from the FOMC monetary policy decision, markets will look at the US housing starts (August), too.
US yields and Dollar: Higher
The US Dollar Index at 100.99 was up by 0.22 per cent on the day.
ETFs: Inflows at highest level since mid-February
Interest in BRICS: A report from TASS has quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying that as many as 34 countries were looking to join BRICs amid de-Dollarization drive. BRICs summit will be held from October 22- October 24 in Kazan, Russia.
Gold is likely to rise to challenge the resistance around USD2,650 (Rs 75,200) and USD 2,700 (Rs 76,500) should the Fed cut the rates by 50-bps; however, a 25-bps cut can see the metal correcting to USD 2,500 mark (Rs 71,200)in the near-term. Thus, appropriate risk management is needed to minimize the FOMC risk. Near-term support is at Rs 72,600.
(Disclaimer:Praveen Singh is Associate Vice President of Fundamental Currencies and Commodities at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views expressed are his own.)