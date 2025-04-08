Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 90,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 93,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹90,370 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹93,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹82,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai , Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹90,370.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹90,520.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹82,840.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹82,990.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹93,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,02,900.

US Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday from a near four-week low reached in the previous session, as heightened concerns over the global trade war between the United States and its key trading partners lifted demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,990.48 an ounce, as of 0032 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since March 13 on Monday.

US gold futures gained 1.1 per cent to $3,004.70.

In other metals, spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $30.08 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.6 per cent to $918.55 and palladium lost 0.9 per cent to $910.50.

(with inputs from Reuters)