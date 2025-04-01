Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 91,920, silver falls Rs 100 to Ts 1,03,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 91,920 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,03,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 84,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 91,920.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 92,070.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 84,260.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 84,410.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,03,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,12,900.

US gold prices on Tuesday hovered near a record high scaled in the previous session, as investors remained anxious that US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on all nations might fuel inflationary pressures and impede economic growth.

Spot gold held steady at $3,125.34 an ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,128.06 in the previous session.

US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at $3,160.00.

In the previous session, bullion recorded its strongest quarter since 1986 and soared to a historic high above $3,100 per ounce in a rally, marking one of the most significant upswings in the precious metal's history.

Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $34.09 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.4 per cent to $996.40 and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $989.73.

(with inputs from Reuters)