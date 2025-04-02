Gold rises ₹10 to ₹92,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,05,100 today

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹92,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,05,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹85,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹92,850.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹93,000.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹85,110.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹85,260.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,05,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,14,100.

US Gold prices advanced on Wednesday as anxious investors flocked to the safe-haven metal, bracing for announcements on US reciprocal tariffs that could escalate the global trade war.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,120.64 an ounce, as of 0026 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,148.88 in the previous session.

Spot silver eased 0.3 per cent to $33.64 an ounce, while platinum firmed 0.6 per cent to $985.30 and palladium was steady at $983.50.

(with inputs from Reuters)