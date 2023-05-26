Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 490 to Rs 60,870, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,050

Gold price dips Rs 490 to Rs 60,870, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,050

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 450 to Rs 55,800

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold price dips Rs 490 to Rs 60,870, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,050

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price fell Rs 490 in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,870, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price declined Rs 1,000, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,050.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 450 to Rs 55,800.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,870.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,020, Rs 60,920, and Rs 61,360, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,800.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,950, Rs 55,850, and Rs 56,250, respectively.

US gold prices languished near a two-month low on Friday and were set for their third straight weekly fall, as progress in U.S. deal ceiling negotiations bolstered the dollar.
Spot gold was flat at $1,939.18 per ounce by 0032 GMT after hitting its lowest since March 22 in the previous session. US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at $1,939.60.

Bullion has declined 1.9 per cent so far in the week in what could be its biggest since early February.
The dollar held close to its highest since March 17, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers, while benchmark Treasury yields were also near highs seen in March.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $22.68 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1 per cent lower to $1,019.11, and palladium shed 0.4% to $1,411.12.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 76,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,050.

Also Read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged

Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged

Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600

Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged

Gold price rises Rs 260 to Rs 61,360; silver falls Rs 450 to Rs 74,050

Gold price falls Rs 310 to Rs 61,100, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 74,500

Gold, silver price remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,410

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 60,870, silver dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,300

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story