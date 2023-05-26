Gold price dips Rs 490 to Rs 60,870, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,050



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 450 to Rs 55,800. Gold price fell Rs 490 in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,870, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price declined Rs 1,000, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,050.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,020, Rs 60,920, and Rs 61,360, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,870.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,950, Rs 55,850, and Rs 56,250, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,800.



Spot gold was flat at $1,939.18 per ounce by 0032 GMT after hitting its lowest since March 22 in the previous session. US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at $1,939.60. US gold prices languished near a two-month low on Friday and were set for their third straight weekly fall, as progress in U.S. deal ceiling negotiations bolstered the dollar.



The dollar held close to its highest since March 17, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers, while benchmark Treasury yields were also near highs seen in March. Bullion has declined 1.9 per cent so far in the week in what could be its biggest since early February.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 76,500. Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $22.68 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1 per cent lower to $1,019.11, and palladium shed 0.4% to $1,411.12.