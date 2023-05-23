Gold, silver price remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,410

Gold price were unchanged in Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained steady at Rs 75,000 per kilogramme.
Ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,290.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,410.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,560, Rs 61,460, and Rs 61,950, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,290.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,440, Rs 56,340, and Rs 56,750, respectively.
Spot gold prices fell 0.18% to $1,972.99 an ounce. Gold futures settled down 0.22% at $1,977.20.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.64 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $1,063.97, and palladium lost 0.3% to $1,487.07